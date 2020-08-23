Farmers in Mustang worry as locusts destroy their crops

Pokhara, August 22
Locusts have been destroying crops cultivated in a huge swathe of land in Mustang’s Thasang Rural Municipality.
According to local farmers, the trend of locusts entering the district hasn’t stopped.
“Since mid-July, tens of millions of locusts have entered the district and they are seen at different places, destroying crops,” said Thasang RM Agricultural Technical Assistant Ram Sharan Sapkota.
As the farmers here have started using pesticides to kill the pests, the rural municipality has started a campaign to eliminate the insects in an environmentally friendly way. “As use of pesticide and insecticide is dangerous for humans and the environment, we have started a campaign to control the pests by asking farmers to collect locusts for money,” said Sapkota.
The rural municipality has offered 100 rupees per kilogram of locusts to the farmers. “Ever since we offered to buy the pests from farmers, they have collected 2,700 kg of locusts,” said Thasang RM chief administrative officer Santosh KC.
Feature Image: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
At least 23,044,144 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 798,558 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. T Read More...
SYDNEY: Antarctic air reaching Australia's south-east triggered snowfall down to low altitudes across several states on Saturday, with many people out enjoying the rare event despite wild winds and heavy snow that closed some roads. Pictures of snowy towns and landscapes across New South Wales Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 634 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 31,117. Of the newly infected persons, 182 are females while 452 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,519 specimens t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 592,418 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Saturday. Two persons died from the highly contagious disease in Sunsari district including a six-year-old gir Read More...
RUPANDEHI: A pregnant woman who was found infected with coronavirus in Butwal and referred to Nepalgunj Medical College in Kohalpur underwent a surgery to give birth to a baby today. The 28-year-old woman from Butwal Sub-metropolis-11 was earlier denied admission by Lumbini Provincial Hospital af Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has recorded 216 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, as per the Ministry of Health and Population. This is the highest single-day cases reported so far from the three districts within the valley. Of the 216 cases, 160 surfaced in Kathmandu district a Read More...