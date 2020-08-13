Female inmates of Nepalgunj prison sent to Bardiya and Dailekh

NEPALGUNJ, AUGUST 12
Following the confirmation of COVID-19 in some inmates, Nepalgunj prison administration in Banke has shifted its female inmates to other districts.
At a time when concerns are being heard about the number of inmates exceeding the capacity of the prison, the prison administration, in coordination with the local administration, has shifted female inmates from here to Dailekh and Bardiya after a few of the inmates tested positive for coronavirus.
The prison with capacity to hold 300 inmates has 817 inmates, including two dependent minors.
“While 30 female inmates and a dependent minor have been sent to Dailekh prison, 15 women inmates and a dependent minor have been relocated to Bardiya District Prison,” said Jailer Devendraman Shrestha.
He further said that relocation was meant to help set up isolation for COV- ID-19-infected inmates in the prison.
As we’re contact-tracing the virus positive cases now, more people could be diagnosed with the virus and we need space to keep them in isolation, Shrestha said.
