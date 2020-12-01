Fifth edition of Global Migration Film Festival launched in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Fifth edition of the Global Migration Film Festival (GMFF) was launched in Nepal virtually on Monday at the 8th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival (NHRIFF) with the screening of a short film on human trafficking and migration.
“Films are one of best media to communicate with both public and policy makers, which eventually become a tool to raise awareness, advocate and trigger discussions on topics that require wider attention,” said Lorena Lando, Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Nepal, speaking at the inaugural session.
“With over 2.4 million Nepali working in over 100 countries, according to Nepal Migration Profile 2019, and prevailing reports of Nepalis falling victim to human traffickers in the course of migration, we believe that the film we have selected to screen this year targeting youth as well as decision makers will be helpful to contribute towards addressing the issue,” Lando added.
The press release issued by IOM, on Monday, said that the GMFF is taking place across the world from November 30 to December 18, 2020, despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s GMFF also coincides with the ongoing celebrations to mark the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations.
Similarly, addressing the inaugural session, National Human Rights Commission Secretary Bed Prasad Bhattarai opined that film festivals such as GMFF and NHRIFF help raise human rights issues while noting that Nepal’s national policies are in accordance to the international human rights instruments.
A post-screening panel discussion was followed by the Nepal-based short film ‘Pari of Pokhara’ – which depicts a story of a young woman who has lost her mother and family home to an earthquake and falls into the trap of human traffickers while she seeks employment and freedom in life.
Goma Dhakal, Head of Anti Human Trafficking and Control Section at the Ministry Women, Children and Senior Citizens, a representative from civil society organisation, the film’s director Babar Ali, along with Reena Pathak representing UN Nepal, discussed on various aspects of the film and the issues it raises.
“I only tell a story through the film and leave it to the audiences to interpret it,” said film director Ali. “Some might find in the film only a love story while some may find issues like human trafficking and migration,” he added.
The GMFF was launched in 2016 and by its fourth edition in 2019, it had been run in 108 countries, with over 58,000 people attending the over 700 screenings worldwide.
The goal of the festival is to pave the way for greater discussions around one of the greatest phenomena of our time: migration, the press release reads.
Furthermore, it is an innovative avenue for normalising and destigmatising discussions on migration through storytelling, and an advocacy tool that can draw attention to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), thus helping all nations as they work to meet them, it added.
Audiences comprised youths, researchers, people from government agencies, civil society organisations, academia, and media, for advocacy of safe and well governed migration.
KATHMANDU: A total of 809 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the new cases, 361 are females and 448 are males. As many as 615 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 125 and 69 case Read More...
SYDNEY: India's bowling shortcomings have been laid bare in the first two one-day internationals against Australia and unless pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah finds his rhythm quickly the tourists will have their backs to the wall in next month's test series. Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur returned to the top of the Premier League as they ground out a 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday but there was more woe for north London rivals Arsenal who suffered a fifth defeat in their opening 10 matches. Edinson Cavani came off the bench to score twice for Manchester Read More...
MUMBAI: Novel coronavirus cases rose by 38,772, the health ministry said on Monday, making it the 23rd straight day that daily cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark. The country now has 9.43 million cases, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but daily cases have been dippin Read More...
LONDON: More than 62.47 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,456,448 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli now has an account on TikTok, a popular video-sharing social networking service. The app is popular across all sections of people across the globe. PM Oli's account @kpsharmaoli_official which has already been verified, has so far shared only one video. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 809 additional Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Monday Till date, 1,737,7 Read More...
LONDON: Moderna Inc said it will apply for US and European emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday based on full results from a late-stage study showing its vaccine was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns. It also reported a 100% success rate in preventing severe Read More...