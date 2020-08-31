‘Find new markets for agro produce’

HETAUDA, AUGUST 30
Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel today stressed the need to find new markets for agricultural produce.
CM Poudel reiterated that focus on the production of goods alone was not enough. “Identifying and establishing markets for agro-produce is the key, for prosperity,” he added.
Speaking at a programme organised to sign an agreement between Bamati Province Agriculture Development Directorate and Hetauda sub-metropolis, CM Poudel said that the government was working to establish retail market for agricultural products. Poudel said the provincial retail bazaar that was to be established in Hetauda would be modern, and well-equipped. The market will have a cold storage, a sale centre, packaging and other important services.
The retail market is estimated to cost Rs 410 million. The provincial government has agreed to bear 70 per cent cost while the sub-metropolis will be bearing the remaining 30 per cent of the investment.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 31, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
