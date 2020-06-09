First coronavirus related death reported in Chitwan

CHITWAN: First death related to the coronavirus infection has been reported in Chitwan district, on Tuesday.
The deceased is a 68-year-old male of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11. He was transferred from Narayani Community Hospital where he was undergoing treatment to Bharatpur Hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday evening.
According to Dr Shreeram Tiwari, Medical Superintendent at Bharatpur Hospital, the patient died at 7:05 am today. He had asthma.
Among the 310 PCR tests conducted at Bharatpur-based laboratory on Monday, 30 tested positive for the infection, 24 of them from Chitwan district.
