Five arrested from Hetauda for Ajita Bhujel’s murder

PRAKASH DAHAL

HETAUDA: Makawanpur Police have taken five persons into custody for their involvement in the murder of Ajita Bhujel of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City.

Police arrested Aashish Bal, 24, Buddha Lama, 21, Simon Pariyar, 18, Sushil Thapa Magar, 25, and Alisa Pakhrin, 20, all residents of Hetauda. They were made public through a press meet organised at District Police Office (DPO), Makawanpur, on Tuesday.

Bhujel, a transwoman, was found dead on the morning of January 18 at Campadanda in Hetauda-5, following which Makawanpur DPO initiated an investigation, suspecting murder.

According to Superintendent of Police Sushil Singh Rathore, investigation showed that Bhujel was killed after a dispute ensued between her and others over payment issues after sexual intercourse.

SP Rathore explained that Aashish, Buddha, Simon and Sushil agreed to give Bhujel a certain amount of money for sexual intercourse and investigation pointed that the four killed Bhujel inside the cabin of a truck (Na 6 Kha 6527) — where they engaged in sexual activities — after a dispute arose regarding money.

Police further stated that the arrestees confessed to then throwing Bhujel’s body at Campadanda using the same truck.

The police were able to get hold of the perpetrators after tracking Ajita’s mobile phone, which was found in Alisa Pakhrin’s possession, on Sunday. Pakhrin is the fifth person involved in the crime and has been arrested for possessing the mobile phone of the deceased, which linked her to the rest of the culprits and also helped track them.

A joint team of police from Makawanpur DPO and Metropolitan Crime Division, Kathmandu were deployed in the investigation.

