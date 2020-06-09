Five dairy-farm workers murdered in Rupandehi

BHAIRAHAWA: As many as five persons were bludgeoned to death in Tilottama Municipality-10 of Rupandehi district on Tuesday.
The deceased — Madhav Musahar, his wife Janaki Musahar, and Poshraj Musahar of Sainamaina Municipality-3 along with Karan Chaudhary and Aashish Chaudhary of Tilottama-2 — worked at Gangadevi cow farm at Mainahawa Kanchi Bazaar belonging to Krishna Pun. As many as six workers were employed at the farm.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khadak Bahadur Khatri at Rupandehi District Police Office, four of the workers were found dead on site while one died on the way to the hospital this morning.
It has been learnt that the deceased have multiple wounds in various parts of their bodies. Police also found a Kodalo (pick-axe) at the incident site.
Police have deployed separate teams of personnel to conduct a preliminary onsite investigation, search for the culprit, and to send bodies to the Provincial Hospital, Butwal for postmortem, added DSP Khatri.
A person has been arrested in connection with the case. However, police have yet to disclose the identity of the person. Police have also arrested Jhapendra Sinjali of Surkhet, another worker in the same farm.
Locals here are shocked and in fear after the gruesome murder of five people.
Kathmandu Since January, 96,205 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests have been done in 20 laboratories across Nepal. As of June 7, a total of 3,448 cases have been confirmed out of the tests performed, in 71 of the 77 administrative districts. A team of health professionals working at the C Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 Land revenue offices across the country today refrained from providing services to service-seekers against the circular issued previously by the Department of Land Management and Archives (DoLMA). On June 5, DoLMA had asked all land revenue offices to resume internal, general Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 Airline operators have reduced fuel surcharge after Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) reduced price of air turbine fuel (ATF). Airline Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) has published a new fuel surcharge rate based on the reduced ATF. New fuel surcharge Sector Sur Read More...
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has urged victims of racial abuse to speak out following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in the United States. Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on M Read More...
BEIJING: Senior Chinese officials released a lengthy report Sunday on the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic, defending their government's actions and saying that China had provided information in a timely and transparent manner. China "wasted no time" in sharing information such as th Read More...
KATHMANDU: Number of vehicles increase on the roads after government and private offices, banks and financial institutions have partially opened, during the 77th day of nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Kathmandu, today. Read More...
LONDON: For someone who died nearly three centuries ago, Edward Colston has become a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain. The toppling of his statue in Bristol, a city in the southwest of England, on Sunday by anti-racism protesters was greeted with joyous scenes, recognition of Read More...
NEW DELHI: India reopened shopping malls and restaurants on Monday and people trickled into temples and mosques wearing masks even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day and was closing in on Spain and the United Kingdom's caseload. After imposing a severe lockdown in Read More...