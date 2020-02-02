Five killed, 14 injured in Sunsari road accident

Himalayan News Service

DHARAN: As many as five persons died while other 14 persons got injured in an accident in Ramdhuni Municipality-2, Sunsari, today morning.

The micro-bus driver and four passengers were among the five, while 11 micro-bus passengers and other three who were travelling in the bus were among the injured.

Three persons died on the spot when the micro-bus (Ba 5 Kha 3157) which was en route to Kathmandu from Jhapa collided with the bus (Na 6 Kha 795) coming from the opposite direction. The other two lost their lives during the treatment that followed.

Area Police Office Pakali has taken the driver of the bus into the custody, informed Chief of Provincial Police Bhim Bahadur Dahal.

Dahal added that the accident occurred as the vehicle was at a high speed on a narrow road.

