Five local levels sealed in Tanahun

Damauli, August 17
The local administration has sealed five local levels of Tanahun for a week after COVID cases spiked in the district.
The administration’s decision aims to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus at the community level.
Two municipalities and three rural municipalities were closed. Byas and Bhanu municipalities and Devghat, Aanbukhairani and Bandipur rural municipalities were sealed for a week effective from today. A decision was taken to close all services in these local levels after the risk of infection increased in Byas Municipality.
Mayor Baikuntha Neupane said services in the municipal areas had been shut to prevent the virus from spreading at the community level.
Mayor of Bhanu Municipality Udayaraj Gauli said the municipality was sealed after 22 people of the community and one staffer of the municipality tested positive for the virus.
Health Safety measures were adopted to prevent the virus spread in the community.
Devghat Rural Municipality Chairman Durga Thapa said the rural municipality area was sealed after COV- ID infection was seen among Area Development Committee representatives.
Bandipur Rural Municipality Chairman Purna Singh Thapa said the three wards were sealed after the virus spread at the community level.
Similarly, Aanbukhairani Rural Municipality Chair Gir Bahadur Thapa said safety measures were adopted before the virus could spread in the community.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 18, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
BARA: Owing to the steady rise in number of coronavirus infection in Bara, the District Administration Office (DAO) has decided to extend prohibitory order for indefinite period. Keeping in mind the risk of transmission in general public, District COVID-19 Coordination Committee meeting held Sund Read More...
BIRGUNJ: In a bid to make prohibitory order more effective, Parsa District Administration Office has decided to deploy Nepali Army personnel in Birgunj, one of the recent hotspots of coronavirus, on Sunday. Nepali Army was mobilised after the spread of Covid-19 was not contained even after th Read More...
Kathmandu, August 16 No death of Nepalis living abroad due to the coronavirus was reported last week, said Non-Resident Nepalis Association today. A press release issued by the NRNA from London said it recorded zero death of Nepalis living abroad in the past week. The number of Nepalis diagnos Read More...
Kathmandu, August 16 The spread of COVID-19 in rural areas, cities and communities, and among health workers and security personnel has caused panic among civilians, said a press statement released by Informal Sector Service Centre today. The human rights NGO, urged the government not to depri Read More...
Damauli, August 16 The local administration has sealed three rural municipalities of Tanahun from today after COVID infection spread in the district. Devghat and Bandipur rural municipalities and Bhanu Municipality were sealed for a week to contain the virus. Bhanu Municipality Mayor Udaya Read More...
Chitwan, August 16 COVID infections are increasing among doctors and health workers at hospitals in Chitwan. With the rise in infections among heath workers, a high alert has been put in place. Four doctors, including the chief of Bharatpur Hospital and one health worker, tested positiv Read More...
Birgunj, August 16 Nepali Army personnel were deployed to enforce the prohibitory order in Birgunj, Parsa, today. The local administration imposed the prohibitory order in Birgunj metropolis on July 25 and in all local levels of the district from August 2. Issuing a notice, Parsa Distri Read More...
Damak, August 16 A week-long lockdown has been imposed in Damak of Jhapa district beginning from tonight. Coronavirus Prevention, Control and Coordination Committee decided to this effect today. The committee said infections at the community level had been increasing. There will be complete Read More...