Five local levels sealed in Tanahun

Damauli, August 17

The local administration has sealed five local levels of Tanahun for a week after COVID cases spiked in the district.

The administration’s decision aims to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus at the community level.

Two municipalities and three rural municipalities were closed. Byas and Bhanu municipalities and Devghat, Aanbukhairani and Bandipur rural municipalities were sealed for a week effective from today. A decision was taken to close all services in these local levels after the risk of infection increased in Byas Municipality.

Mayor Baikuntha Neupane said services in the municipal areas had been shut to prevent the virus from spreading at the community level.

Mayor of Bhanu Municipality Udayaraj Gauli said the municipality was sealed after 22 people of the community and one staffer of the municipality tested positive for the virus.

Health Safety measures were adopted to prevent the virus spread in the community.

Devghat Rural Municipality Chairman Durga Thapa said the rural municipality area was sealed after COV- ID infection was seen among Area Development Committee representatives.

Bandipur Rural Municipality Chairman Purna Singh Thapa said the three wards were sealed after the virus spread at the community level.

Similarly, Aanbukhairani Rural Municipality Chair Gir Bahadur Thapa said safety measures were adopted before the virus could spread in the community.

