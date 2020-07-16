NAWALPUR: Five police personnel, among 18 persons, have been detected with coronavirus infection in Nawalpur district today.
According to Chief of Nawalpur District Health Office, Keshav Chapagain, a total of 18 persons including the police personnel tested positive for COVID-19. The swab specimens were collected from security personnel and others staying in the home quarantine and at Gaindakot based quarantine facility, on Tuesday.
Nawalpur’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Pitambar Ghimire said the infected police personnel deployed at Gaindakot Area Police Office (APO) have been placed in isolation. Meanwhile, security personnel from other posts in the district have been dispatched to the APO to replace them.
The infected security personnel will be sent to Rajhar-based natural Community Hospital for treatment, the CDO informed. Five of the 18 infected are women while the others are male, the CDO confirmed.
Gaindakot Municipality Mayor Chhatraraj Poudel expressed his view that the virus infection may already have spread in the community and said the preparation was underway to prevent further spread.
Health officer Chapagain said the swab specimens of other personnel at the APO will be collected today itself.
