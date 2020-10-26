Flights to Everest region resume, Amadablam expedition to continue

KATHMANDU: The flights to Everest region that had been suspended on October 22, have been allowed to operate from today’s date.
The flights were halted until further notice as a Covid-19 case had been detected for the first time in Namche Bazar, which is considered to be the gateway to Everest region.
Several areas in the region had been sealed following the emergence of the case.
However, the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Municipality has now decided that domestic and foreign tourists will now be allowed entry.
The travel-enthusiasts must provide a PCR test report attesting that they tested negative for the infection, conducted not more than 72 hours ago.
The RM has requested travelers not to provide fake reports, individuals doing which would be subject to facing legal action.
