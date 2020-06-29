Flood fear grips Jhapa

JHAPA, JUNE 28
Increased water flow in various rivers triggered by incessant rainfall has locals worried in Jhapa.
Locals and police personnel have started constructing a temporary embankment after flood water eroded the dam in the Kankaimai River.
According to Jhapa District Police Office, personnel of Nepal Police, APF and locals have begun constructing the temporary embankment with bamboo after the flood water started damaging the 2,200 metres-long People’s Embankment in Jhapa Rural Municipality.
Every year, Kankaimai causes damage during the monsoon in Jhapa. The swollen river had gushed into the human settlement and damaged thousand bigaha of arable land and swept 11 people to death two years ago, said Jhapa Rural Municipality Ward 7 Chair Netra Prasad Upreti.
Jhapa Police spokesperson Rakesh Thapa said that an effort was under way to change the river’s course with the help of a JCB machine keeping in view the possible risk of Kanakimai River.
Shivsatakshi, Gauradaha, Bhadrapur, Jhapa, Gaurigunj, Barhadashi, Kachankawal, Kamal rural municipalities are at high risk of flooding, said Nepal Red Cross Society Jhapa President Lokraj Dhakal. Dhakal said the flood had also put wards 1 and 2 of Bhadrapur Municipality and some wards of Kankai Municipality in peril.
Jhapa is home to 28 small and big rivers. Of them, flood in eight rivers caused damage to life and property. Disaster Preparedness Committee Jhapa has made preparations to raise awareness among people about floods through messages on mobile phones, among others.
“A rescue team has been kept on standby,” said Dhakal.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KHOTANG, JUNE 27 Fear has increased among villagers after a police constable, who returned to his work at the police headquarters in Kathmandu from Khotang, tested positive for COVID-19. The constable had served at Sapteshworchhitapokhari-based temporary police post of Diprung Chuichumma Rural Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JUNE 27 As the authorities concerned failed to act effectively to stem the spread of COVID-19, the infection appears to have reached the community level in Rautahat. Just today, two ward chairpersons in Buadhimai Municipality were detected with the virus. The ward chairs are from Baudhi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 Bullion price remained steady in the trading week between June 21 and 26. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 90,600 per tola on Sunday and on Monday gold price increased by Rs 400 a tola to settle a Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 A total of 1,176 Nepalis were brought home from six destinations today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 82 passengers from Hong Kong, 146 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 212 from Australia. Meanwhile, the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 28 With the easing of the coronavirus-lockdown, more people are up and about, especially in the morning and evening either walking or jogging with face masks on. This 'phenomenon', however, is not actually considered to be wise as it might lead to health hazards. Avoid exerc Read More...
DHADING: Dhading police have arrested six persons for smuggling herbs and rare woods from Nilkantha Municipality-12 of the district, recently. Acting on a special tip-off, police stopped the 'suspicious' mini-truck (Ba 5 Kha 6180) en route to Dhadingbesi fro. Rubivalley Rural Municipality, and ar Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as six cadres of Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN), including Municipality in-charge, were arrested from Dhangadi, on Sunday. A team of police deployed from Kailali District Police Office arrested municipality in charge Prakash Rawal and five others Read More...
BEIJING: Global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, marking a major milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months. The figure is roughly double the number of severe influenza illness Read More...