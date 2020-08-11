DHADING: Human settlements on the banks of Thopal River are at a risk of being swept away by flood triggered by incessant rainfall in Dhading district.
Squatters and villagers residing on the river banks next to district headquarters Dhadingbesi have been terrorised as flow of water in the river has increased since Sunday night. The water has been reported to have risen in level and gushed into the settlements established on arable land.
As a result, people living in the area between Nilkantha Municipality’s ward 3 and 12 are compelled to look for safer locations.
Likewise, vehicular movement along Dhadingbesi-Sangkosh-Tipling road section had come to a halt on Monday morning due to the increased flow of Thopal River.
It has also been reported that the flooded river swept away a bus and an ambulance parked at a motor garage in Nilkantha-12. The bus was later discovered at the confluence of Aansi River and Thopal River while the ambulance could not be tracked.
The flood and landslides have wreaked havoc on most of the rural tracks and roads which have been constructed and repaired with millions of rupees.
Local Janak Dhakal of Nilkantha-12 said the settlements on either side of the river from Paharechautara to Buspark, and up to Puchhar Bazaar were at the risk of flood. He said the flood had already gushed into settlements and arable land at a dozen places.
He said, although the local representatives have been urged to take initiative to prevent the flood, they have neglected their duties saying that the disaster risk management cases were to be handled by the province government. However, a lawmaker elected from Dhading Constituency no. 2, Khem Prasad Lohani, on Monday, made a commitment to drawing stakeholders’ attention to address the issues.
Meanwhile, commuters have been facing problems as landslides have occurred at several places along the Dhadingbesi-Panditchaur-Pachaghare road section, disrupting the vehicular movement.
Nepal’s vegetable sector holds great promise for generating employment and increasing the incomes of rural households. Vegetables are a major high-value crop in Nepal, contributing 9.7 per cent to the country’s GDP and providing subsistence to more than 3.2 million families. Over 5 lakh smallhol Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Mukherjee said that the virus was detected while he was on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure and requested all of those who came into contact with him to isolate themselves and get Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Covid-19 tally has surpassed the 23,000 mark as 338 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases stands at 23,310 on Monday with the addition of freshly reported cases. Likewise, 140 people previously diagnosed wit Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities have decided to seal the Naya Basti-Kuleshwor area of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-14 after yet another Covid-19 case came to light on Monday. This is the sixth Covid case detected in the ward in recent days, informed Shova Sapkota, ward chair of KMC-14. The person who wa Read More...
GENEVA: The UN human rights office voiced deep concern on Monday at the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and others under the new security law and urged authorities to ensure that the legislation is not being misused. Jeremy Laurence, spokesman for the office of UN High Commissioner Read More...
At least 19,923,980 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 729,883 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
DHANGADHI: The incessant rain that occurred since Sunday evening has inundated as many as 365 houses in Kailali district, of which more than 250 houses are inundated in Dhangadhi sub-metropolis alone. Water level in rivers such as Mohana, Khutiya, Shivaganga, Kada, Patharaiya has increased induci Read More...
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s push to crack down on illegal immigration and reshape legal immigration was at the heart of the Republican’s winning 2016 campaign and has remained at the forefront of his White House agenda. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic challe Read More...