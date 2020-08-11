Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Human settlements on the banks of Thopal River are at a risk of being swept away by flood triggered by incessant rainfall in Dhading district.

Squatters and villagers residing on the river banks next to district headquarters Dhadingbesi have been terrorised as flow of water in the river has increased since Sunday night. The water has been reported to have risen in level and gushed into the settlements established on arable land.

As a result, people living in the area between Nilkantha Municipality’s ward 3 and 12 are compelled to look for safer locations.

Likewise, vehicular movement along Dhadingbesi-Sangkosh-Tipling road section had come to a halt on Monday morning due to the increased flow of Thopal River.

It has also been reported that the flooded river swept away a bus and an ambulance parked at a motor garage in Nilkantha-12. The bus was later discovered at the confluence of Aansi River and Thopal River while the ambulance could not be tracked.

The flood and landslides have wreaked havoc on most of the rural tracks and roads which have been constructed and repaired with millions of rupees.

Local Janak Dhakal of Nilkantha-12 said the settlements on either side of the river from Paharechautara to Buspark, and up to Puchhar Bazaar were at the risk of flood. He said the flood had already gushed into settlements and arable land at a dozen places.

He said, although the local representatives have been urged to take initiative to prevent the flood, they have neglected their duties saying that the disaster risk management cases were to be handled by the province government. However, a lawmaker elected from Dhading Constituency no. 2, Khem Prasad Lohani, on Monday, made a commitment to drawing stakeholders’ attention to address the issues.

Meanwhile, commuters have been facing problems as landslides have occurred at several places along the Dhadingbesi-Panditchaur-Pachaghare road section, disrupting the vehicular movement.

