Food distributed to daily wage earners in Pokhara

Rishi Ram Baral

POKHARA: As many as 1,014 families of daily wage earners have been provided with food items in Pokhara Metropolitan City-15 of Kaski district, on Friday.

The initiative was taken after the nationwide lockdown enforced by government to curb the possible spread of coronavirus infection prevented the workers from earning their daily wage.

The relief food was collected and distributed to over 1,000 families with the help of locals. According to Pokhara-15 Chair Prakash Paudel, the ward has already used the relief budget allocated by the metropolis for the same. However, in this time of need, the locals are volunteering to provide for the labourers in their locality with much enthusiasm, he said.

Chair Paudel urged people to contact the ward office if they are unable to put food on their tables due to the lockdown and that the ward will help those in need.

