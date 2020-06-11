Foreign Minister Gyawali, EU official Borrell hold talks

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephone conversation with High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union (EU) and Vice President of European Commission Josep Borrell.

Various matters relating to Nepal-EU relations and cooperation, particularly in the context of COVID-19, were discussed during the call.

The two sides shared their sentiments on lives lost and widespread human suffering caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and expressed solidarity in their common fight against it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated.

On the occasion, Minister Gyawali appreciated EU’s important role in preparedness, prevention and control of the virus in different parts of the world. He thanked Vice President of European Commission for EU’s longstanding partnership in Nepal’s development efforts. He stated that the newly announced EU cooperation for health sector will complement the national strategy against the pandemic.

High Representative Borrell assured Minister Gyawali of EU’s continued support to Nepal’s socio-economic development under its framework of cooperation. They also expressed the view that economic engagements and recovery packages would revitalise economies from the imminent slowdown and that EU’s cooperation would be important in the post-COVID-19 context.

The two sides shared that Nepal and EU hold common views on many issues of global importance and that they have worked together in various bilateral, regional and multilateral forums for the cause of common interests.

They agreed that the engagements would continue in the years to come.

During the conversation, it was highlighted that the exchange of visits would be crucial for the promotion of bilateral ties. The two sides, in this context, looked forward to resuming preparations for high-level visits from both sides soon after life comes to normalcy.

The Minister and the EU High Representative reaffirmed their commitment to working closely towards further strengthening and widening of all spheres of the friendly relations and cooperation in future.

