Foreign returnees to be quarantined in Dhulikhel

Kavre, June 13
A 75-bed quarantine shelter is in the cards at Dhulikhel Campus of Dhulikhel Municipality-7 of Kavre to keep the residents of remote areas of the district, who are likely to return home from abroad.
“Three local levels in the district are very remote, so in view of the difficulty to take the people from those areas to local quarantine shelters and collect their swab samples, we’ve started the process to set up a quarantine shelter in Dhulikhel,” said Chief District Officer Shrawan Kumar Timalsina, who is also the coordinator of the district-level Crisis Management Centre.
“Once these people land in Kathmandu, they will be kept in a holding centre there. We’ll bring them here and keep them in the quarantine in Dhulikhel.
They will be handed over to the respective local levels later,” explained the CDO.
The centre has also informed about the preparations to upgrade the existing quarantine shelters at local levels to 100-bed capacity.
Currently, the total number of quarantine beds in the district across 13 local levels stands at 674. As per the recent government directory, local levels must keep their residents coming from outside in a 14-day quarantine, plus a week-long home quarantine. It is estimated that some 11,600 people from the district have been employed in India and other countries.
Eight residents of the district have returned home from foreign countries over the past 10 days.
“As the people returning home from abroad will already have taken a PCR test, they will be kept in quarantine for 14 days and sent home to stay in home quarantine for one more week. Anyone who shows symptoms during the 14- day quarantine will be tested immediately,” said District Health Office Chief Dr Narendra Jha, member of the COVID-19 Prevention and Control, District Command Post.
Meanwhile, the district has also made preparations to keep in hotels people returning from abroad.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADI, JUNE 12 After a week’s journey, Dipak Chaudhary of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City-18, Kailali, entered Nepal through Trinagar entry point today. Chaudhary, who worked in a steam company in the Indian state of Maharastra, had completed 21-day quarantine at the company he worked for Read More...
BAJURA, JUNE 12 District Ayurveda Health Centre, Bajura, has been providing free yoga classes and medicine for the people in quarantine facilities in two local levels. “Besides providing free medicine, we teach yoga postures and other measures to help quarantined people stay mentally healthy Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 More than 10,000 people stranded in the country due to travel restrictions have been repatriated during the lockdown. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), a total of 10,423 nationals from different countries stranded in Nepal departed for their respecti Read More...
Korean pop music began taking its own unique form and shape by 1990s, heavily influenced by American and European pop music styles, especially hip-hop, rap, rock and jazz. K-pop has revolutionised since producing the most prominent K-pop stars and chart-topping numbers making it one of the most succ Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS were part of a star-studded ceremony ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ hosted by YouTube on June 7 to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 that had the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga as well as former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, delivering messages. One of the most awai Read More...
China capital halts inter-provincial tourism, sports events Beijing's Fengtai district locks down 11 neighbourhoods Spike comes amid global concern of COVID-19 second wave BEIJING: A district of Beijing was on a "wartime" footing and the capital banned tourism on Saturday after a cluste Read More...
Earth's temperature spiked to tie a record high for May, US meteorologists reported Friday. Last month the global average temperature was 60.3 degrees (15.7 degrees Celsius), tying 2016 for the hottest May in 141 years of record-keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administr Read More...
The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with th Read More...