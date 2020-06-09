Former hospital staff immolates self in Achham

Bajura, June 8
A former hospital staff, who was injured after he set himself on fire, died in Achham today. The deceased has been identified as Siddhartha Aauji of Bhageswor in Sangebagar Municipality, Achham.
Following his dismissal from Bayalpata Hospital, Aauji had sprayed petrol on his body before he setting himself on fire. An injured Aauji died while undergoing treatment at Kohalpur Medical College this evening, said Narapati Bhatta of Sanfebagar Area Police Office.
Aauji had been working at Bayalpata Hospital for the past two years.
After he was relieved from his responsibility, Aauji might have sprayed petrol on his body and set himself on fire due to problem of making ends meet, police surmised. Thirty-three staffers including Aauji were sacked by the hospital citing financial crisis a few weeks ago. He was a cleaner at the hospital.
Aauji had set fire to his body in front of Bayalpata Hospital gate today morning.
CDO Punya BIkram Poudel said that the DAO had airlifted him to Nepalgunj for further treatment. He is survived by a son and a daughter.
Another hospital staffer said that Aauji was tense when the hospital gave him a letter of dismissal two months ago. “I was working as a security guard while Siddhartha used to work as a cleaner. When we reached the hospital one day, we were forcefully taken out of the hospital by police”, shared the former hospital guard. Many low level workers have been mentally tense after losing their jobs during the lockdown”, he said.
The hospital management, however, said that it had sacked some staffers due to financial crunch after looking into their track record and performance.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Time
