Four areas sealed in Nepalgunj

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, May 1

Following the confirmation of COVID-19 in a person, aged 60 in Nepalgunj, Banke District Administration Office has sealed four areas in the district.

The novel coronavirus patient hails from DSP Road Mahendra Park of Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan City. The patient had returned home from India about a month ago.

He was placed in quarantine at Mahendra Multiple Campus. Around 600 quarantined people had fled the quarantine centre defying the lockdown.

He was one of them.

Banke CDO Kumar Bahadur Khadka said the DAO had sealed DSP Road, Mahendra Park, Dhamboji Chowk and Eklauni areas. According to the DAO, the COV- ID-19 patient had been visiting a mosque from his home at DSP Road.

DAO is preparing to carry out COVID-19 test of the patient’s family members and his neighbours.

Dhamboji area of Nepalgunj was sealed after a youth was suspected to have contracted the contagion. The youth has been put in isolation.

Security has been tightened in Banke after COV- ID-19 case was detected in Nepalgunj. Movement of people except for emergency cases has been banned completely.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook