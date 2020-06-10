Four held for gang-raping three teenagers in Kailali

DHANGADHI: Police in Kailali district on Tuesday night arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping three teenage girls.
The arrested have been identified as Sandeep Thakulla (18), Deepak Budha (21), Dambar Thakulla (19) and Deepak Thakulla (20). All three victims are aged 14 years.
Acting on the First Information Report (FIR) lodged with the police, the accused were held for sexually assaulting three teenagers at Rani Kulo, on Monday midnight.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratik Bista at Kailali District Police Office, the four accused have been taken into police custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.
