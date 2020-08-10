Four more COVID-19 fatalities recorded today; death-toll stands at 79

KATHMANDU: Four more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, stated the Ministry of Health and Population in its regular press briefing, on Monday.
A 70-year-old female of Kohalpur Municipality-2 in Banke district breathed her last at Nepalgunj Medical College on Sunday at 3:10 pm. A patient of hypertension, she had been admitted to the health facility on Friday, August 7.
Another female, a 45-year-old resident of Parsa district, also died from the infection on Sunday at 4:00 in the morning, informed ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam. She passed away while undergoing treatment at the Narayani temporary COVID-19 hospital.
Likewise, a 76-year-old male from Mid-Baneshwar in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-10 succumbed to COVID-19 today at 10:15 am at Medicare Hospital.
In another case of fatality within Kathmandu Valley, a 64-year-old man from Kirtipur Municipality passed away early today morning at 5:42.
With this, death toll across the country from the highly contagious respiratory disease has reached 79.
Separating Sita from Ram, Janakpur from Ayodhya, and Kathmandu from Kashi is tantamount to severing the body from the soul In a stunning claim, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 13 said that Ayodhya, the ancient city believed by millions of Hindus to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, Read More...
BAJURA: The Sanfe-Martadi road section in Bajura district, movement along which has been obstructed since last month due to landslide and flood, has yet to come into operation. Due to persistent rainfall, various locations between Taprisera-Tipada along road section have been damaged by the lands Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian Army has gifted ten ICU ventilators to Nepali Army to support its efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, presented the ventilators to Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra at Nepali Army Headquarters today. According to Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 443,804 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 92 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Sunday, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its daily media briefing. Among the 92 cases, 90 hail from Kathmandu while two cases of transmissio Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's claim that Lord Buddha was an Indian, had stated that Buddha's place of birth is undeniably Lumbini. It further stated that historical and archaeological facts support the fact. Subsequently, the Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona insist they have as much chance as Bayern Munich of winning their Champions League quarter-final despite a far from convincing 3-1 win over Napoli on Saturday. First-half goals from Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez sent Barca on their way into the 'Final Eight' t Read More...
NEW DELHI: At least 18 people died and 16 were severely injured in southern India on Friday after a Boeing-737 overshot a runway known as a "table-top" in the aviation industry. The Air India Express plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, Read More...