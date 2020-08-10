Four more COVID-19 fatalities recorded today; death-toll stands at 79

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Four more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, stated the Ministry of Health and Population in its regular press briefing, on Monday.

A 70-year-old female of Kohalpur Municipality-2 in Banke district breathed her last at Nepalgunj Medical College on Sunday at 3:10 pm. A patient of hypertension, she had been admitted to the health facility on Friday, August 7.

Another female, a 45-year-old resident of Parsa district, also died from the infection on Sunday at 4:00 in the morning, informed ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam. She passed away while undergoing treatment at the Narayani temporary COVID-19 hospital.

Likewise, a 76-year-old male from Mid-Baneshwar in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-10 succumbed to COVID-19 today at 10:15 am at Medicare Hospital.

In another case of fatality within Kathmandu Valley, a 64-year-old man from Kirtipur Municipality passed away early today morning at 5:42.

With this, death toll across the country from the highly contagious respiratory disease has reached 79.

