Four more succumb to COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Four more COVID patients have succumbed to the respiratory contagion in the country, including two from Dhanusha and one each from Kavre and Sindhupalchowk.
A 60-year-old man from Ward 8 of Bideha Municipality in Dhanusha district succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday. He was admitted to the intensive care unit in Janakpur Provincial Hospital on July 23 with pneumonia.
He was also a patient of tuberculosis.
A 50-year-old man from Ward 5 of Mithila Bihari Municipality in Dhanusha succumbed to the infection on Sunday. He tested positive for the contagion a day after his death. He was suffering from diarrhoea and died on the way to the hospital.
A 50-year-old woman from Ward 1 of Panchkhal Municipality in Kavre district succumbed to the infection at KIST Medical College, Imadol, on Tuesday.
She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with symptoms of pneumonia.
She tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
An 84-year-old man from Ward 4 of Barabise Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district succumbed to the infection at Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre, Maharajgunj, on August 6. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 with heart and kidney ailments. His samples tested positive for the contagion on Tuesday.
With new additions, COVID fatalities in Nepal have reached 83.
ALONG THE GANGES: More than 2,000 years ago, a powerful king built a fort on the banks of India’s holiest river, on the fringes of what is now a vast industrial city. Today, little of the ancient construction remains, except for mounds of rubble that tannery workers pick through for bricks to b Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control. Read More...
Last year, two world-class wheelchair basketball coaches visited Nepal to conduct an intensive sports training aimed at raising the level of sports in the country. The training brought together more than 40 female and male wheelchair basketball players in Kathmandu - athletes and citizens living wit Read More...
DUBAI: A report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released on Tuesday said the World Food Programme would be sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Beirut to stabilise Lebanon's wheat supply. A Reuters report on Friday revealed Lebanon's government held no Read More...
KATHMANDU: The plan to allow resumption of long-distance public transportation from August 17 across the country has again been cancelled. The Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to resume flight operations from September 1 citing worsening situation due to surge in the number of COVID-19 case Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday with the German club saying the talented player would stay after a contract extension to 2023. Sancho has been the target of several top clubs with ongoing speculation of a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dhulikhel-based Kathmandu University (KU) has decided to shut down for the next 15 days starting today, owing to the growing risk of coronavirus infection. Issuing a notice on Monday, University registrar Prof Dr Subodh Sharma said all services (except most essential services Read More...