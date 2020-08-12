Four more succumb to COVID-19

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Four more COVID patients have succumbed to the respiratory contagion in the country, including two from Dhanusha and one each from Kavre and Sindhupalchowk.

A 60-year-old man from Ward 8 of Bideha Municipality in Dhanusha district succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday. He was admitted to the intensive care unit in Janakpur Provincial Hospital on July 23 with pneumonia.

He was also a patient of tuberculosis.

A 50-year-old man from Ward 5 of Mithila Bihari Municipality in Dhanusha succumbed to the infection on Sunday. He tested positive for the contagion a day after his death. He was suffering from diarrhoea and died on the way to the hospital.

A 50-year-old woman from Ward 1 of Panchkhal Municipality in Kavre district succumbed to the infection at KIST Medical College, Imadol, on Tuesday.

She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with symptoms of pneumonia.

She tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

An 84-year-old man from Ward 4 of Barabise Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district succumbed to the infection at Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre, Maharajgunj, on August 6. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 with heart and kidney ailments. His samples tested positive for the contagion on Tuesday.

With new additions, COVID fatalities in Nepal have reached 83.

