Four of a family buried to death in Kalikot landslide

SURKHET, AUGUST 30

At least four members of a family were killed after landslides swept away four houses in Tilagufa Municipality-1 of Kalikot district today.

Police said the landslide buried the houses at Nagma Bazaar this morning, killing Prayak Shahi, 40, his daughter Hima Shahi, 7, sons Nirajan Shahi, 5, and 18-month-old Akkal Shahi of Subhakalika Rural Municipality. Prayak’s wife Punni Shahi, 35, and Arjun Hamal, 11, were rescued alive. They are being treated in Karnali Health Sciences Institute, Jumla.

DSP Shyambabu Oliya at Kalikot District Police Office said at least six persons were missing in the disaster.

He said 12 people were likely buried.

Nepal Police, Armed Police Force from Kalikot and Jumla and locals have been deployed to the incident site to rescue people, said police.

