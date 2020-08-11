Tekendra Deuba

DOTI: Four members of a family were killed after their house collapsed in Adharsha Rural Municipality-1 of Doti District on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Loke Luhar, his wife Bishna (35), son Paras (11), daughter Siru (7) and Jenisha (4), informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Indra Malla, at District Police Office, Doti.

According to DPO, the three-storey mud and stone house collapsed at around midnight in Bajkakani, killing four and injuring five others.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Bajhkakani-based Health Post.

“The incident occurred at around 1:00 am last night, however, we were only informed at around 3:00 am,” informed DSP Malla. “A team of police reached the incident site half an hour later.”

