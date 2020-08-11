DOTI: Four members of a family were killed after their house collapsed in Adharsha Rural Municipality-1 of Doti District on Monday night.
The deceased have been identified as Loke Luhar, his wife Bishna (35), son Paras (11), daughter Siru (7) and Jenisha (4), informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Indra Malla, at District Police Office, Doti.
According to DPO, the three-storey mud and stone house collapsed at around midnight in Bajkakani, killing four and injuring five others.
The injured are undergoing treatment at Bajhkakani-based Health Post.
“The incident occurred at around 1:00 am last night, however, we were only informed at around 3:00 am,” informed DSP Malla. “A team of police reached the incident site half an hour later.”
Separating Sita from Ram, Janakpur from Ayodhya, and Kathmandu from Kashi is tantamount to severing the body from the soul In a stunning claim, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 13 said that Ayodhya, the ancient city believed by millions of Hindus to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The South Asian Association for Gastronomy (SAAG) has launched a campaign to 'Savestreetfood' across India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, among others, in a bid to save food vendors affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SAAG, comprising of hospitality industry professionals, food Read More...
A mother of three children has gone missing after her terminally ill husband passed away few months ago at Nara gaun in Sayal Rural Municipality-6 of Doti district. According to a local Deepak Bahadur Khati, the father of the three kids, Baji Khati, died some fifteen months ago. Now the mothe Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, AUGUST 9 With the rise of COVID infection, Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality has brought an isolation ward with 100 beds into operation in the rural municipality of Saptari district. As many as 28 infected people are receiving treatment in the new isolation ward set up at Public Hig Read More...
LAHAN, AUGUST 9 Global IME Bank here has been sealed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. Other employees at the bank have been kept in quarantine. The bank employee, a 34-year-old from Mahottari district, tested positive for COVID-19. Lahan Municipality’s health section Chi Read More...
MANANG, AUGUST 9 The number of workers and employees entering Manang has increased after the nationwide lockdown against COVID-19 pandemic imposed since the night of July 21 was lifted. With increase in people’s movement leading to subsequent rise in infection rate and the death toll as well Read More...
JHAPA, AUGUST 9 Gauriganj Rural Municipality in Jhapa district has decided to impose lockdown for four days to curb the spread of COVID-19. A meeting of Gauriganj Rural Municipality Corona Emergency Work Operation Centre today took the decision to impose the lockdown from August 14 to 17. W Read More...
HETAUDA, AUGUST 9 Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel today claimed that lawmakers of the Provincial Assembly from his party were hatching a conspiracy against his government. Inaugurating Fifth Makawanpur District Assembly meeting of District Coordination Committee in Hetauda, CM P Read More...