THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed that a person from Western Nepal has tested positive for COVID-19, making this the third active case of the disease in Nepal.

“The fourth person contracting Coronavirus infection has been detected. The patient, a 34-year-old male is getting treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi. His health condition is normal,” said the ministry official.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook