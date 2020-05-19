Nepal | May 19, 2020

Free drugs to patients with chronic illness

Published: May 19, 2020
Himalayan News Service
Bajura, May 18

Ward No 8 of Badimalika Municipality, Bajura, has distributed medicines to patients with chronic illness, free of cost.

Ward Chair Prakash Rawal said the ward office had taken the initiative to provide the medicines considering the hard time patients with chronic illness were facing due to the nationwide lockdown in the ward.

Rawal said they had distributed medicines for diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure and heart diseases at the patients’ doorsteps as per doctors’ prescription. The patients looked very happy after receiving medicines at home.

Janga Bahadur Rawal, a local, said he was very glad to receive life-saving medicines at his doorsteps.

The ward had distributed medicines in coordination with the campaigners of ‘Our Campaign for Humanity’. The campaigners said they had been distributing medicines to the patients with chronic illness in different places of the district.

Ward Chair Rawal said they were distributing medicines to save the lives of patients with chronic diseases.

Coordinator of the campaign Dilip Kumar Thapa said that hey had been distributing the medicines in the hilly districts of Sudurpaschim Province under the campaign.

