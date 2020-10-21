Free treatment for COVID patients

POKHARA, OCTOBER 20
Gandaki Province government has decided to provide free treatment to coronavirus patients after the central government washed its hands of the responsibility.
Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung informed that the government would provide free treatment to as many as 38 COVID patients, who were in isolation.
“The same treatment facility would continue for all the infected,” he added.
CM Gurung said more effective treatment facility would be managed. He further informed that patients would not be charged for PCR test if they met the criteria.
“The province government is also planning to upgrade treatment facility, besides keeping the treatment facility free,” he explained.
CM Gurung said ICU beds were managed in all the districts of the province as the government was responsible for the health of citizens. He informed that the government had managed ICU beds in all the districts, except Lamjung, Syangja and Nawalpur.
