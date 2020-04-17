Friday sees 14 new cases, spiking Nepal’s Covid-19 count to 30

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population today confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus transmission taking the tally to 30, from 16, in a single day.

12 Indian nationals in quarantine in Udayapur district test positive for COVID-19

THT’s regional correspondent Shyam Rai quoted Udayapur’s Chief District Officer Deepak Pahadi as saying that all 12 Indian nationals under quarantine at Triyuga Multiple Campus in Triyuga Municipality-3 have tested positive for coronavirus.

Their swab samples had been sent to Biratnagar on Tuesday for PCR testing and the results have come out positive. They were in quarantine with four Nepali nationals, who however, have not been found infected.

The 12 Indians testing positive for infection, along with four Nepalis who were together in quarantine with them, have been taken to Biratnagar in four ambulances for treatment under isolation.

Two in Chitwan detected with coronavirus transmission

Two UK returnees, a mother and her son, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rapti Municipality of Chitwan district. The woman had tested positive for antibodies during the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) on Wednesday. She had returned from United Kingdom via Hong Kong on March 18 with her two sons.

On detection of coronavirus antibodies, the family of three were kept in isolation at Bharatpur Hospital and their swab samples sent to National Avian Disease Investigation Laboratory for further testing through PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) method, where two samples tested positive.

THT’s Chitwan correspondent Tilak Rimal informed that their swab samples were then sent to National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Kathmandu for further confirmation, which affirmed infection in the mother-son duo, according to Dr Bhojraj Adhikari of Bharatpur Hospital.

With the latest addition, Nepal’s Covid-19 cases have hit 30, from the earlier count of 16, in one day.

