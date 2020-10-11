Fund crunch hinders treatment of injured BK

BAJURA, OCTOBER 10
Man Singh BK from Badimalika Municipality-9, Bajura, has been struggling to arrange money for the treatment of his backbone.
BK is from an impoverished family and the income from his land barely supports the family for five months.
BK, who fell off the cliff and got injured Thursday, has been taken to Kathmandu for treatment. He was referred to Kathmandu-based National Trauma Centre as the doctors at the District Hospital Bajura could not treat him.
BK’s backbone has broken due to the impact of fall from the cliff. BK’s relative, Dhiran BK said the patient’s family had loaned Rs 30,000 for BK’s treatment in Kathmandu. However, the amount is not sufficient to support him in the capital city and cover treatment costs.
BK had left home at around 12 after having lunch to collect timber at Gunibhir. After he did not return till evening, family members had set out for his search. He was found stuck in the cliff after his fall.
Locals had rushed BK to the district hospital for treatment. As he could not be treated at the hospital, he was referred to Kathmandu.
Family members have appealed to all and sundry to lend financial support for BK’s treatment.
A version of this article appears in print on October 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
