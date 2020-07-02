PANCHTHAR, JULY 1
A campaign launched by Siddhapokhari Sewa Sadan to collect a fund of Rs 10 million by chipping in Rs 1 per day is gaining steam in Panchthar.
Sewa Sadan had started the campaign with the aim of keeping helpless and abandoned senior citizens in an ashram two years ago.
As per the crusade, a person will chip in Rs 365 a year and Rs 1,825 in five years to the fund. If 5,500 people lend support to the crusade, the Sadan will be able to shelter and take care of 100 helpless senior citizens. A total of 14 senior citizens are being fed and cared for at the ashram of Dumribot of Phidim at present.
The Sadan has launched a crusade to collect a fund of Rs 10 million by collecting Rs 1 per day to feed and care for senior citizens abandoned by family members and elderly persons without family members.
Two-hundred people have already joined the campaign in two years. “The fund has already collected Rs 558,700 so far,” said the Sadan’s Chair Radhika Thapa.
The Sadan envisions collecting Rs 10 million and plans to operate the ashram for senior citizens with interest from the fund. To stop misuse of the fund, the collected money has been deposited in Gandaki Bikash Bank in such a way that it cannot be withdrawn. The number of people joining the crusade is increasing.
