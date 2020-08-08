Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital shuts down services

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

RAJBIRAJ, AUGUST 7

Services have been closed at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital of Rajbiraj after as many as 34 health workers of the hospital have been confined to isolation and quarantine facilities.

According to the hospital’s Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Ranjit Kumar Jha, surgical and emergency services have been closed from this morning after seven health workers were sent to isolation facility and other 27 health workers, including four doctors were quarantined.

“As most of the health workers are in isolation or have been quarantined, that has affected service delivery,” said Dr Jha, asking for more help from provincial and federal governments.

With the services closed at the hospital, patients of the district and neighbouring districts are obliged to go elsewhere by paying extra money.

