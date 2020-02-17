Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, February 16

Gandaki Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung today said democracy would be strengthened if the province government was more popular.

Speaking at a programme organised on the second anniversary of the provincial government in Pokhara today, CM Gurung said the provincial government had become popular due to its hard work. “But the federal government has been suppressing the provincial government.”

CM Gurung said the provincial government faced many challenges during its first two years. He said the federal government had allocated only 10 to 12 percent of the total budget to the seven provinces which was insufficient. “The centre has to allocate 30 to 33 per cent budget to the provinces,” he added. CM Gurung said provincial governments needed sufficient budget to make federalism more popular and effective.

CM Gurung further claimed that Gandaki government has been moving ahead after formulation of laws and physical infrastructure, among other things, in the two years’ time. He added the provincial government had prepared the 25 years sustainable plan along with the five year plans targeting development of the entire province. “The government is committed to economic good governance,” he added.

CM Gurung informed that the government has been working on infrastructure development along with roads and electricity, among others, with the aim of providing services to households.

At the programme, Gandaki Province Governor Amik Sherchan said the popularity gained by the government would be credible if the government moved as per people’s aspirations. Governor Sherchan and CM Gurung jointly unveiled a book published by Gandaki Province at the programme.

