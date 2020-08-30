Good samaritans operate food bank

Himalayan News Service

BARA, AUGUST 29

A group of youths have brought a food bank into operation in Bara’s Simara.

The bank was brought into operation with the aim of helping impoverished and needy people. Since coming into operation last Wednesday, the bank has collected enough food to feed 100 families, so far.

Ram Kumar Bhattarai, a campaigner, said they brought the bank into operation with the support of wards 2 and 3 of Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan City.

Locals, traders and people’s representatives in Simara have extended their support to the food bank. Shree Ram Regmi, a youth associated with the food bank, said food items were distributed to a total of 33 families today.

The food items in the bank include rice, pulses, flour, salt, noodles, and cash. The food bank will remain operational for one more week in the area, according to Regmi.

