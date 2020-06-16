KATHMANDU, JUNE 15
Government offices have started operating in two shifts from today in line with the June 10 decision of the Council of Ministers.
Accordingly, the offices will run from 8:00am to 01:00 pm in the first shift and from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the second shift. The government decided to partially relax the lockdown and operate government offices, banks, financial institutions, cooperatives and insurance service in two shifts from today. The two-shift provision has been adopted to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.
The offices operating in two shifts include offices of educational institutions, non-governmental organisations and private sector. Similarly, public transport vehicles and vehicles carrying government/private sector employees also operated from today as per the ‘odd-even’ rule. The vehicles have to strictly follow safety protocols.
Activities and sectors that are barred from operation include teaching-learning activities, international and domestic flights, movement through international border transits, trainings, seminars, assemblies and gatherings, cinema halls, party palaces, entertainment venues as dance bars and pubs, public libraries, museums, zoo, spa, saloons and beauty parlour, swimming pool, shopping mall, group sports and play grounds, all types of places of worship and social gatherings and passenger-carrying vehicles, where large number of people gather or have to be together.
