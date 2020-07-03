Government urged to make transport service effective

Workers in transportation sector face risk of losing their livelihood as the service is yet to resume
KATHMANDU, JUNE 2
National Assembly lawmakers have drawn the attention of the government to the need of making transport service effective by adopting required health safety measures as life has been adversely affected due to the prolonged lockdown in the country.
Lawmakers, speaking during ‘special time’ of the National Assembly session today said although the lockdown has been relaxed to some extent, the transport service should be made systematic.
Udaya Sharma Poudel of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) called on the government to take effective measures for controlling COVID-19.
She also called for resolving hassles associated with the issuance of special passes in the transport sector.
Poudel said the risk of spread of coronavirus was on the rise as transport service had not been operating well and there was also the risk of workers losing their livelihood as public transportation was yet to resume. Education sector too has been badly affected, she said. Lawmakers Thagendra Prasad Puri and Parashuram Meghi Gurung of the NCP called for operation of essential services by the courts. They also demanded effective measures from the government to curb corruption.
Lawmaker Suman Raj Pyakurel of NCP drew the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs to beef up the law and order situation. Calling for an end to rape and discrimination, Nepali Congress’ lawmaker Jitendra Narayan Dev drew the attention of the government and the Upper House of the parliament to ensure fundamental rights of the Dalit community.
He said incidents of rape were on the rise and women from the Dalit community were more victimised. “Over four thousand incidents of violence against women took place in the past two years. Among these, more than 3,500 were rape incidents.
Twenty-six incidents were related to murder after rape and among these, 35 per cent of the victims were Dalits,” lawmaker Dev said. He underscored the need of making the Dalit communities economically stronger by implementing special programmes to improve economic status of the poor and vulnerable Dalit families.
Lawmakers Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav and Pramila Kumari of Janata Samjwadi Party expressed concern over the continuing exploitation of the Dalit communities and called for addressing the demands of the people, who have been staging non-violent protest demonstration putting forth various demands.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 3, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: A 49-day-old infant diagnosed with Covid-19 passed away on Wednesday evening at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), where he was receiving treatment. Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, confirmed the passing of the baby. The infant -- resident o Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 Iih, 26, who initiated ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign demanding effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the government, has been on fastunto-death in a sattal (rest house) at Patan Durbar Square as his hunger strike entered the sixth day today. Iih has been joined by Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 Although the constitution is progressive in terms of citizenship issues it does not guarantee equality. Even after five years of the promulgation of the constitution, necessary amendments have yet to be made to Citizenship Act-2006, as per the provisions of the constitution. Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's president and his US counterpart Donald Trump will hold their first meeting on July 8 in Washington, officials said on Wednesday, sparking complaints from Democratic lawmakers, who saw it as a political stunt with elections looming. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ha Read More...
Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweet by the US President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder. Twitter now displays the message “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder,” in place of the tweet. News website Axio Read More...
MEXICO CITY: At least 24 people were killed in an armed attack on a drug rehabilitation facility in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, Mexican police said on Wednesday, underlining the challenge the government has in fulfilling a pledge to stop gang violence. Police in the city in Guanajuato s Read More...
LONDON: With Leicester and Chelsea both losing, the race for European spots is heating up in the Premier League. Leicester once looked certain of returning to the Champions League, but is now winless in four games after a 2-1 loss to Everton on Wednesday. Only Chelsea's 3-2 loss at West Ham kept Read More...
JAJARKOT: Police on Wednesday night recovered the body of the two-year-old child who had gone missing in a landslide that occurred in Bhanarigaun, Bheri Municipality-11 of Jajarkot district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Pushkar Wara, son of Junkiri Wara and Ganesh Wara. Ac Read More...