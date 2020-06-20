Government urges people to stay indoors as far as possible

KATHMANDU: The government has requested people to not venture out of their homes unnecessarily. The COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) has urged people to mandatorily wear a mask while going out and maintain physical distancing.
A meeting of CCMC, on Friday, decided to make quarantines more systematic, authorise province governments to monitor them, and follow national testing guidelines for those in quarantines to ensure testing within two weeks, committee member and Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said.
Likewise, a decision was taken to direct the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security to develop guidelines to bring back Nepali citizens who are unable to return home at their own expenses. The Ministry has also been given the responsibility of managing the mortal remains of Nepalis brought from outside the country.
The Health Ministry has been urged to make necessary arrangement for health examination and treatment of the groups facing health risks due to the coronavirus infection — including women, children, senior citizens, and people with disabilities.
The CMCC also decided to allow diplomatic staffers to return home upon completion of their assignment along with new ones who have been deputed outside the country, including their family members. Also, workers who are on a holiday from foreign employment and those going for employment will be allowed to leave for their job based on recommendation of the Labour Ministry. Likewise, students will be allowed to go abroad for studies based on recommendation of the Education Ministry.
The meeting decided to release Rs 350 million from the Central COVID-19 Fund to the municipalities, considering the need to establish more isolation and quarantine centres for addressing the increasing number of cases. The budget will be released through the concerned provices while they have also been authorised to seal off districts or municipalities if needed to check the spread of the virus.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has been given the responsibility of overseeing the management of food and services in quarantine and holding centres in the capital.
The world is fighting against Covid-19 pandemic, and although we already know a lot about the novel coronavirus, many questions remain unanswered even after six months of the pandemic. Can we be re-infected by SARS-CoV-2 virus? Does the virus weaken in hot weather? Why do some people die of Covid-19 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation on Friday said that it was planning to resume all domestic and international flights from August 1. Talking to THT Online, MoCTCA Secretary Kedar Bahadur Adhikari confirmed that the ministry has already directed the concerned aviation Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the addition of 426 new cases on Friday, Nepal's Covid-19 count has crossed 8000, reaching 8274, on Friday. Of the additional 426 cases, 88 are female while 338 are male. Likewise, of the total 8274 cases reported, 707 are female while 7567 are male, the Ministry of Health and Pop Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's prime minister is meeting top opposition leaders Friday as the government tries to lower tensions with China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash in a Himalayan border region. India and China accuse each other of instigating the fight in the Galwan Valley, part of th Read More...
CHITWAN: A 75-year-old person who has been long suffering from lung cancer, along with his 73-year-old spouse have recovered from coronavirus infection in Chitwan. The septuagenarian couple from Kesharbagh of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6 were receiving treatment since May 21 after testing positi Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A 69-year-old man who tested positive for antibodies in rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) died in Chhatrakot Rural Municipality-5 of Gulmi district on Thursday night. According to chairperson of the rural municipality, Madhukrishna Pantha, the man had been suffering from paralysis. He arri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 161,749 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 247,874 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 54 on Friday with the confirmation of three new cases. The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing confirmed that three new cases have been detected in Kathmandu, of which, two are female and one is a male. All of t Read More...