Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the mission of the present government is to put an end to poverty and establish prosperity in the country.

In a message today on the occasion of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, 2020, Prime Minister Oli said that modern agriculture, industrial development, employment generation, entrepreneurship, social security and just distribution of opportunities are being carried out to alleviate poverty.

“This day also motivates us to realise the national aspiration of guiding the people and country from poverty to prosperity,” he said in the message. ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis’ is also a goal to be realised by ending poverty.

The government has outlined the path to poverty eradication by learning from the past shortcomings of not being able to get expected result of reaching out to the real poor population through the poor-centred programmes being carried out for a long time.

“We have resolved to bring down the population below the line of poverty at 18.7 per cent to less than 5 per cent in the next 10 years and to zero per cent in 23 years,” Oli said. We are also working to develop and utilise the sectors of comparative advantage including agriculture, tourism, hydropower, geographical diversity and medicinal plants, and generate sufficient employment opportunities inside the country.

The Prime Minister also said that the government is working honestly to fulfil the basic needs of the people who remain behind socio-economically, ensure access to resources and opportunities, ensure a life with dignity, and uplift their living standard. He has, in the message, appealed to all to become united in the national aspiration of establishing prosperity in the country, while facing the current adverse situation of COVID-19.

