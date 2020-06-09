‘Govt botched up corona pandemic’

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, June 8

Nepali Congress, Bhadrapur, has accused the government of making serious mistakes in its attempts to control and mitigate the risk of coronavirus.

The party’s Bhadrapur Town Committee, issued a statement following a meeting today, accusing Mayor Jeevan Kumar Shrestha of causing risk by sending people staying in quarantine home before their test reports were out. “His act of sending people home has put the community at risk,” read the statement. The party has further clarified that it is ready to help the government in its attempt to control the pandemic.

Last week, nine people quarantined in Kalawalgudi-based quarantine shelter were dropped home at the initiative of Mayor Shrestha under the false impression that all the nine people had tested negative for the virus.

