‘Govt botched up corona pandemic’

Jhapa, June 8
Nepali Congress, Bhadrapur, has accused the government of making serious mistakes in its attempts to control and mitigate the risk of coronavirus.
The party’s Bhadrapur Town Committee, issued a statement following a meeting today, accusing Mayor Jeevan Kumar Shrestha of causing risk by sending people staying in quarantine home before their test reports were out. “His act of sending people home has put the community at risk,” read the statement. The party has further clarified that it is ready to help the government in its attempt to control the pandemic.
Last week, nine people quarantined in Kalawalgudi-based quarantine shelter were dropped home at the initiative of Mayor Shrestha under the false impression that all the nine people had tested negative for the virus.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Time
Kathmandu Since January, 96,205 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests have been done in 20 laboratories across Nepal. As of June 7, a total of 3,448 cases have been confirmed out of the tests performed, in 71 of the 77 administrative districts. A team of health professionals working at the C Read More...
SEOUL: Fans of the popular South Korean boy band BTS matched its $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of US protests against police brutality, an organisation that runs fundraisers for the fans said on Monday. The K-pop group's music label, Big Hit Entertainment, on Sund Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country. The country would move to national alert level 1 from midni Read More...
LOS ANGELES: President Barack Obama said in a commencement speech Sunday that the nationwide protests following the recent deaths of unarmed black women and men including George Floyd were fueled from “decades worth of anguish, frustration, over unequal treatment and a failure to perform police pr Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's capital has had an extra buzz of excitement over the past week since Hollywood director James Cameron and his crew flew in to film the much-anticipated sequel of the epic science-fiction film "Avatar". The film is among a handful of productions kicking off in New Read More...
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday she was confident New Zealand has halted the spread of the coronavirus after the last known infected person in the country recovered. It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported, while 40,000 have been tested in that Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 Stakeholders have raised concern against the government’s decision of forming Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Ministry of Health and Population by incorporating Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DoFTQC). Speaking at a programme organised today Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) today launched a mobile application named NEA, hotline service and a web portal, allowing customers to read their electricity metres installed in their homes. After reading their metres, the clients can clear their bills through various online p Read More...