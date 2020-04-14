Govt decides to lengthen lockdown till April 27

Ram Kumar Kamat/THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers held today at Baluwatar has decided to take nationwide lockdown further, to its its fourth week, till April 27.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai informed THT of the government’s decision to extend the lockdown. Furthermore, it has been decided that international flights will also remain suspended till April 30.

The border entry points, which will remain shut, will be monitored strictly.

The lockdown which was first decreed on March 24 has seen an extension already. The completion of third extension will mark a month long shutdown of the nation, which was imposed to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

The cabinet meeting has also decided to expedite the speed and rate of tests throughout the country, especially the areas with concentration of Covid-19 positive cases.

The Indian government too, on Tuesday morning, had decided to extend the lockdown till May 3.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook