Govt ready to implement budget: FM Khatiwada

KATHMANDU, JUNE 29
Minister of Finance Yubraj Khatiwada said the government was preparing necessary work procedure and action plan for implementation of the budget for the coming fiscal year with the onset of the new fiscal.
Addressing a programme organised to mark the 17th anniversary of Confederation of Nepalese Industries through video conferencing today, Minister Khatiwada shared that necessary preparation had been made for practical implementation of budget.
He expressed the belief that expected result would be achieved if all worked hard. He asserted that the economy would return to the previous level after relaxation of lockdown and the country would achieve at least seven per cent economic growth rate.
Minister Khatiwada urged the private sector to work as a business envoy to bring more investment as conducive environment for foreign investment was being created.
The government has already taken necessary decision on electricity issue and relief was provided to Nepal Electricity Authority as there would be losses of Rs 12 billion revenue and rebate of around Rs 70 billion was given to the NEA under different headings, he added.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
