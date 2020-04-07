Grade XI, XII examinations put off

KATHMANDU: The National Examinations Board (NEB), Sanothimi has put off the scheduled examinations of grade XI and XII.

The board meeting held today decided to postpone the scheduled examinations until another notice, NEB’s member-secretary Durga Prasad Aryal told Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

The board took the decision at a time when confusion was looming large whether or not to defer the examinations during the enforcement of lockdown amidst COVID-19 fear.

Earlier, the board had made public a schedule to conduct examinations of grade XII from April 20 and grade XI from May 3. Though the board has completed all the preparations for examinations including printing question papers, they are yet to be transported to the districts.

The board had determined 1,147 examination centres across the country while total 962,000 students were said to be attending the examinations of grade XI and XII.

Meanwhile, the government has asked the SEE students to make their preparations accordingly as the examination will be conducted only after the lockdown order is lifted.