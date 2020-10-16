Handwashing effective tool to prevent COVID-19: WHO

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 15
Handwashing with soap has been one of the best defences against the virus, along with other public health measures such as maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowded places, practising cough etiquette and wearing a mask wherever recommended.
Global Handwashing Day is observed annually on October 15, to raise awareness and highlight the importance of handwashing as an effective means of disease prevention.
This year marks a critical reminder for the world that this simple, cost-effective practice can save lives. This year’s Global Handwashing Day theme was, ‘Hand Hygiene for All’ and called people from all sections of the society to achieve universal hand hygiene. To beat the virus today and ensure better health outcomes beyond the pandemic, handwashing with soap must be a priority now and in future.
Handwashing has always been one of most effective ways of keeping diseases at bay. It is a simple act that pays in dividends when it comes to keeping ourselves healthy and safe, according to WHO.
Handwashing is also one of the key cornerstones of COVID-19 prevention. “Now more than ever as we embrace the new normal and live with COVID-19, hand hygiene needs to be an integral part of our daily routine and our lives, as we live through this pandemic, and beyond, to protect us from diseases,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, the World Health Organisation South-East Asia Region, which includes 11 countries, including Nepal.
According to a press release issued by New Delhi-based WHO South-East Asia Regional Office, with COVID-19 transmission spreading between people through direct, indirect or close contact with infected people via mouth and nose secretions, washing hands with soap and running water is of critical importance.
To stop the spread of COVID-19, along with other COVID appropriate behaviours, the practice of handwashing at regular intervals is a must, after coughing or sneezing, when caring for the sick, after using the toilet, before eating, while preparing food and after handling animals or animal waste, according to WHO.
A version of this article appears in print on October 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
MOGADISHU: At least 13 Somali troops have died after the army attacked militant group al Shabaab in jungle and farms near the district of Afgoye northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, a military official said. Al Shabaab has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia's internationally-recognised c Read More...
POKHARA: The Pokhara Metropolitan City has stopped providing all services except the most essential ones after coronavirus infection was confirmed in some of its employees. Mayor Man Bahadur GC, through a notice today, said services other than the most essential ones have been suspended until f Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today administered the oath of office and secrecy to the three newly appointed ministers. Three new ministers — Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Krishna Gopal Shrestha and Lilanath Shrestha — were inducted in the federal Cabinet on the recommendation of Prime Mi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Three persons were critically injured after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in a house in Naya Bazaar, Kathmandu Metropolitan City-16 today. According to Metropolitan Police Circle (MPC), Sohrakhutte, the LPG cylinder gas exploded in a house near Phalphul Chok, in Read More...
BENGALURU/KOLKATA: Already on track to overtake the United States with the world’s most novel coronavirus infections, India is bracing for a surge of cases in coming weeks as it heads into its main holiday season with an economy freed of virus restrictions. The recent experience of the southern Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3749 additional coronavirus infection cases on Thursday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 121,745. There are currently 36,533 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,825 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country. As Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,237,636 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out. A Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,935 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Thursday. Of the total new cases, 1,693 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 134 and 108 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...