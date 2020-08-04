Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, August 3

Women and Social Welfare Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the home ministry to make some amendments to the legal arrangement and punishment related to incidents of acid attack, pointing out the need of timely revision.

After the discussion held on ‘acid attack, the condition of victims and steps to be initiated’ in today’s meeting, the committee directed the ministry to make legal arrangements to immediately address such incidents to encourage victims to file complaints and to be sensitive towards such incidents.

The committee also asked to control and make the sale and distribution of acid systematic, keeping the details of people purchasing acid, to make arrangements and guarantee treatment immediately in an effective manner in order to address physical and mental pain of victims of acid attack.

Committee President Nirudevi Pal also directed the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens and National Women Commission for necessary coordination in order to revise the legal provisions related to acid attack.

Former minister Thamamaya Thapa, committee members Amrita Thapa, Khem Lohani and Hira Gurung stressed the need to implement laws effectively by introducing harsher punishment against acid attackers.

