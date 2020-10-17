Head constable, wife caught red-handed with bribe money

BHAIRAHAWA, OCTOBER 16
A team from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, Butwal Office today caught a head constable and his wife red-handed with bribe money of Rs 4 lakh.
CIAA Butwal Office Spokesperson Suresh Bhusal said the anti-graft team had nabbed Head Constable Shiv Chandra Sahani and his wife Nirmala Kewata from Khanal Sweet Shop located in Siyari Rural Municipality-7, this evening.
They had received the bribe money pledging to help release a detainee from police custody. The arrested couple has been kept at CIAA Office, Butwal, and police have started investigating them.
In another incident, the CIAA had registered a charge-sheet against Revenue Investigation Office Butwal Chief Bijay Rana and businessman Anil Kumar Jha on corruption charges last Sunday.
The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority had launched an investigation and taken both Rana and Jha under control after Rana was accused of receiving bribe money from the businessman on a monthly basis.
Rana was arrested while he was en route to Butwal in a government vehicle with Rs 200,000 in cash.
A version of this article appears in print on October 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
BEIJING: A Chinese city is offering Sinovac Biotech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers and other high-risk groups as part of a national programme for about $60. The eastern city of Jiaxin's center for disease control and prevention (CDC) said in a statement on WeChat that tw Read More...
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE/DORAL, FLORIDA: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail on Friday with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during duelling televised town halls. The split-screen events, whi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 4,392 additional coronavirus infection cases on Friday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 126,137. There are currently 37,382 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,808 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country. While Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 700-mark with 21 additional fatalities reported in various parts of the country on Friday. With the latest additions, the total death count now stands at 715. It indicates that 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have Read More...
KATHMANDU: Citizen Investment Trust (CIT) will deposit Rs 12.5 billion in a fixed deposit account in commercial banks, according to a notice issued by the Trust today. According to the CIT, the trust is all set to open fixed deposit accounts in commercial banks categorised as "A" level banks by Read More...
BANGKOK: Thailand's prime minister rejected calls for his resignation Friday as his government stepped up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency. Police closed roads and put up barricades around a major Bangk Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 2,402 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Kathmandu valley on Friday Till date, 1,254, Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 2,402 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Friday. Of the total new cases, 1,784 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 244 and 374 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...