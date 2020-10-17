Head constable, wife caught red-handed with bribe money

Himalayan News Service

BHAIRAHAWA, OCTOBER 16

A team from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, Butwal Office today caught a head constable and his wife red-handed with bribe money of Rs 4 lakh.

CIAA Butwal Office Spokesperson Suresh Bhusal said the anti-graft team had nabbed Head Constable Shiv Chandra Sahani and his wife Nirmala Kewata from Khanal Sweet Shop located in Siyari Rural Municipality-7, this evening.

They had received the bribe money pledging to help release a detainee from police custody. The arrested couple has been kept at CIAA Office, Butwal, and police have started investigating them.

In another incident, the CIAA had registered a charge-sheet against Revenue Investigation Office Butwal Chief Bijay Rana and businessman Anil Kumar Jha on corruption charges last Sunday.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority had launched an investigation and taken both Rana and Jha under control after Rana was accused of receiving bribe money from the businessman on a monthly basis.

Rana was arrested while he was en route to Butwal in a government vehicle with Rs 200,000 in cash.

