Health facilities to be set up in Tanahun

DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 30
Six primary health centres will be constructed in the rural areas of Tanahun.
The government will construct the basic health service centres at Bhanu, Suklagandaki and Bhimad municipalities and Myagde, Devghat and Rising rural municipalities in the district.
The foundation stone was laid in all the sites today.
Myagde Rural Municipality Chair Maya Devi Ranamagar inaugurated the health facility with 10 beds at Thantitar today. She said the health facility would help in treatment of diseases on time and added that many people of remote areas used to hide their diseases earlier.
Due to this, many people had also lost their lives.
Chief Administrative Officer Narayan Prasad Adhikari said Rs 100 million would be provided and Rs eight million had already been released for construction of the health facility.
Pointing out that many road accidents had taken place along the Prithivi Highway, he said, “The emergency service of the to-be-constructed health centre will save many lives as it will lie adjacent to the highway,” he said.
A version of this article appears in print on December 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
