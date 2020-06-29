Health insurance for all in three years

POKHARA, JUNE 28
Gandaki Province government is set to provide health insurance coverage to all citizens of the province within the next three years.
Accordingly, the provincial government has allocated Rs 20 million for the purpose in the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget.
The health insurance coverage will be established in coordination with the central government. Likewise, arrangement has been made to continue the social security being provided to people with disabilities, the helpless, physically challenged, pregnant and lactating women, senior citizens and the destitute, said Minister of Financial Affairs and Planning Kiran Gurung.
The government has also continued in the new FY budget financial support to people suffering from diseases such as cancer, sickle cell anemia, spinal injury, parkinsons, Alzheimer and serious head injuries as well as heart and kidney ailments.
Special arrangement has also been made to begin specialised treatment of kidney and heart diseases at the Pokhara Institute of Health Sciences.
Minister Gurung said that 102 million rupees has been allocated to upgrade the Province Public Health Training Centre, Province Health Supplies Management Centre and Province Tuberculosis Control Centre.
Physical infrastructure development works will be continued at Madhyabindu Hospital of Nawalpur, Child and Maternity Hospital, Kaski, and district hospitals in Parbat, Manang and Mustang.
The government also has plans to promote alternative medicine including ayurveda and naturopathy. Budget has been allocated to run health literacy and awareness programmes at the community level.
