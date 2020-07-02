BAJURA, JULY 1
Women Development Forum distributed health and safety materials to girls and boys in Khaptadchhededaha Rural Municipality, Bajura, today.
Programme Coordinator Krishna Dani of the forum said the materials were provided to 280 youths of all seven wards of the rural municipality.
She said the materials were distributed as preventive and precautionary measure against COVID-19.
Dani added that N-95 mask, surgical mask, sanitiser, brush, soap and sanitary pads were distributed among girls. The materials were distributed in coordination with the rural municipality.
Chairman Nar Bahadur Rawat of the rural municipality said the youths had benefited from the materials. He added that the materials would raise awareness among the youths regarding handwashing and safety measures.
The forum has been running an advocacy campaign in a bid to minimise child marriage, end the Chhaupadi custom and empower youths through social activities. The forum has also distributed stationery materials and clothes among children of 120 families.
