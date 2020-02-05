Health post building construction in limbo

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Jajarkot, February 4

Construction of a building to operate parturition service at Badakule Health Post in Jajarkot’s Junichande Rural Municipality has been left in limbo for the past seven years.

Then Urban Development and Building Construction Department Division Office, Surkhet, had signed the contract with Friends Construction Pvt Ltd, Kathmandu, about six years ago.

Though the contract was sealed with the promise to complete the work in oneand-a-half years, construction of the building is not over yet, which has left pregnant women at the receiving end.

With the construction of the 15 million rupees’ worth facility left in limbo, the health post has been facing problem with regard to service delivery. Locals urged the authorities concerned to make sure the project was completed on time, but in vain.

“In the last six years, barely 10 per cent of the work has been completed.

Though we’ve time and again asked the authorities to take action against the contractor for showing negligence, no action has been taken so far,” said local Tirtharaj Shahi.

A version of this article appears in print on February 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook