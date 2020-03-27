Health workers at high risk

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, March 26

The isolation ward at Kolti Primary Health Centre in Bajura lacks personal protective equipment.

Health workers said they had been facing hurdles while treating patients given the unavailability of basic essentials.

They wondered how patients could be treated at such a high risk to health workers.

Budhinanda Municipality Assistant Acting Health Coordinator Om Jung Shahi said there was no equipment for health workers in the isolation ward. He said that the municipality had demanded PPE from the District Health Office time and again, but in vain. “Health workers are at high risk as there is no preventive or precautionary measure in place,” he added.

Shahi said the province office had issued a notice for buying the essentials today. “There is no guarantee when the equipment will reach the isolation ward,” he said. He further informed that two isolation beds had been kept on standby at Kolti Health Centre.

Chief at Bajura District Hospital Rupchandra Bishwokarma said he was unaware of the situation in Kolti.

He informed that the isolation ward with two beds and equipment had been kept on standby in the district hospital. “Preparation is under way to add beds and necessary equipment,” he said.

Chief District Officer Ganga Prasad Neupane said the isolation ward with two beds had been established at Kolti. “I have been coordinating for equipment, but to no avail,” he said. Neupane said the district hospital had prepared a well-facilitated isolation ward. He said an isolation hospital with 15 to 20 beds would be established soon in the covered hall of District Coordination Committee.

Health Coordinator Dipak Sah in Budhiganga Municipality said health workers were at high risk owing to lack of equipment.

