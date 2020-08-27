THT Online

KATHMANDU: Monsoon is gradually withdrawing with bouts of occasional showers here and there as the season is expected to end on September 23.

The weather is predicted to remain generally cloudy throughout the country today.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning can be expected at some parts of the country on Thursday.

There are also chances of heavy rainfall at a few places in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province, today and tomorrow.

Saturday’s forecast reports chances of heavy rainfall in Province 1 and 2.

The monsoon trough is currently located near the western lands of Nepal and is showing effects of strong wind composed of water vapour drifting towards the country from Gulf of Bangladesh.

