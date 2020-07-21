High alert in Bhotekoshi basin

SINDHUPALCHOWK, JULY 20
The local administration in Sindhupalchowk district has alerted one and all residing in Barabise and Khadichaur among other areas in Bhotekoshi River Basin for possible outburst of Keyrung Tshyo Glacier Lake any moment.
The water level in the Bhotekoshi River could alarmingly rise if the glacier lake bursts, inundating human settlements in Barabise and Khadichaur. The local administration has urged the locals to relocate themselves to safer places. Issuing a notice today, Sindhupalchowk District Administration Office said, “There is a likelihood of Kerung Tshyo Glacier Lake outburst.” “The Keyrung Tshyo Glacier Lake is in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China.
CDO of Sindhupalchowk Umesh Kumar Dhakal, quoted his Chinese counterpart as saying that if the rain continued in Khasa area, it could further raise the water level in the river, causing threat of flood and inundation on the Nepal side.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
